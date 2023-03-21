Ji-sung Park makes a prediction about Heung-min Son at Tottenham











South Korean football icon Ji-sung Park has made a prediction about Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son ahead of the business end of the season.

The 30-year-old Spurs attacker has had an awful campaign so far. He has scored just six goals in the Premier League, four of which have come as a substitute.

It’s a shock to see Son struggle this term after winning the Golden Boot last season. However, Park believes he’ll get back to his best in the next two months.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Park knows what it takes to be a top player in the Premier League, having won four titles at Manchester United.

Son has no trophies to show off, but the South Korean has been an unbelievable player for Tottenham ever since he joined the club for £22 million back in the summer of 2015 (Guardian).

After winning the Golden Boot under Antonio Conte last season, many people expected Son to kick on and have an even better campaign, but he just hasn’t been himself this time around.

Park, however, is not concerned at all and has predicted that Son will have a fine end to the campaign after this month’s international break.

He told Tutto Mercato Web: “It’s hard to win the Golden Boot in the Premier League, very difficult.

“Son is a special player but when the team doesn’t do well, even the individuals struggle. Then he got injured, recovered, then in the last matches he proved his importance. It just takes time.

“Just wait for him because in these final months of the season, he will be an extra weapon.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

It won’t be a surprise at all to see Son explode in the final 10 games of the season, but looking at Tottenham now, it seems unlikely.

Spurs are in a real mess at the moment.

It’s bad enough that results aren’t going their way, but to see their manager launch a public attack against the club, owner and players just makes it a whole lot worse.

Tottenham fans will be hoping Son will get back to his best for the final two months of the season. But, as things stand, it looks like Harry Kane will once again be the man to carry all the burden.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

