Wolves just £5m away from potential breakthrough for Tottenham target

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur are just two of the clubs being linked with Alex Scott.

Wolves and Spurs are reportedly eyeing the Bristol City midfielder, one of the EFL’s best young talents.

Ben Jacobs claimed just last month that Tottenham are one of the sides leading the race to sign Scott.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Now, The Telegraph has reported that the Molineux outfit is seemingly trying to steal a march on Spurs.

The newspaper has claimed that Wolves are submitting a £20million-plus bid for the 19-year-old.

They are ‘ready to make a second improved offer’ that is closer to the club’s strict £25million valuation.

Wolves apparently tried their luck with an £18million opening proposal that the Championship side rejected.

As well as Wolves and Tottenham, Bournemouth have reportedly made a bid for Scott, which was also turned down.

It’s no surprise that Wolves and Spurs are both reportedly vying to sign Scott.

At just 19 years old, he has been outstanding in the second tier and looks like he can become Premier League quality.

Scott has already made 91 competitive appearances for the Robins, and is also an England Under-20 international.

As per a Bristol World report from 2021, Scott has earned comparisons with Manchester City and England ace Jack Grealish.

This is ‘due to dribbling style, both being fouled often, and simply the way that both wear their socks. Hence the ‘Guernsey Grealish’ label.’

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance told the same outlet that Scott “has got all the right attributes in terms of nothing fazes him.

“He delivers at whatever level you play him at… He’s got tremendous balance when he moves.

“He can float around the football pitch. He’s looking like a No.10-type player but things can change.”

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Both Wolves and Tottenham are good options for Scott.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Admittedly, he’d probably get more game time at Molineux at this moment in time.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to play for Spurs, a side intent on returning to the Champions League, could also appeal.