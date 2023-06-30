‘Seriously interested’: Tottenham are leading the race to sign ‘phenomenal’ £25m midfielder now – journalist

Alex Scott is attracting a lot of interest this summer and journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Tottenham are one of the teams leading the race for the player.

The Bristol City midfielder, who won the EFL Young Player of the Year award, is a player many clubs want. Reports have linked West Ham to the player.

Other clubs reportedly interested are European giants Inter Milan. Links with Spurs and Liverpool have been going on since the season ended.

The 19 year-old midfielder, who is also an England youth international, is clearly a top talent and it looks like he will be moving this summer.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Journalist Jacobs was speaking on the Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel about Tottenham and their interest in Scott. He said: “Of the two names that you mention [Ronnie Edwards and Alex Scott]. The big one is Alex Scott for sure. There are two front runners for him who are very seriously interested in a deal – Tottenham and Wolves.

“Wolves have been all over him for months and months and months. There are plenty of others who have looked and luckily from Tottenham and Wolves’ point of view some of them are now in the Championship – because Leeds and Leicester were two of them. Brentford could be one to watch and Brighton have taken a look as well.

“Scott is a phenomenal talent, with tremendous potential and very mature for his age. Even clubs like Liverpool have scouted the player but they are one who are definitely not going to move. The deal would need around £25 million and Bristol City know that if the right number comes in they will sell the player. This is going to be one to watch for Spurs and Wolves.”

Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

It would be very exciting if Spurs were able to sign Scott. The midfielder, who has a reported £25million price tag, would be a great coup.

He is a top talent and he has world-class potential. He may not go straight into the starting eleven at Spurs, but he would be a key squad player and no doubt become crucial after a few years.