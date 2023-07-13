Fabrizio Romano claims Bournemouth have just made their move to sign reported Tottenham Hotspur target Alex Scott.

The transfer insider took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and claimed Bournemouth have had a £15 million bid rejected by Bristol City.

Tottenham have moved decisively during the early stages of the transfer window as they’ve already snapped up Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to seek defensive reinforcements next, but the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso are facing uncertain futures at the club.

Spurs could yet move for another midfielder, depending on departures, and they have been heavily linked with a move for Alex Scott.

Photo by John Early/Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed just last month that Tottenham are one of the sides leading the race to sign Scott.

But Spurs are yet to make their move for the 19-year-old and Bournemouth are now attempting to land him this summer.

Bournemouth move for Scott

Romano claims the Cherries have launched a £15 million bid to sign Scott, but it has been rejected by Bristol City.

Bournemouth will return with an improved offer for the midfielder and negotiations will continue over the coming days.

Scott has been long linked with a move to Tottenham after a couple of impressive seasons in the Championship.

The Englishman made 49 appearances for Bristol City last season, registering seven goal involvements from midfield.

He’s been described as a ‘phenomenal’ talent by Ben Jacobs and the journalist claims Bristol City want at least £25 million to sell him this summer.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bournemouth will undoubtedly have to up their offer to land the youngster this summer, but it remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham firm up their interest.

Spurs are well-stocked in the middle of the park, but if the likes of Hojbjerg and Lo Celso leave this summer, they may need to replace them.

Scott would be an exciting addition to the Spurs squad and clearly has a bright future ahead of him. But it’s unlikely that he would come in as a starter, especially after the signing of James Maddison.