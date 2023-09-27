‘Without a doubt’: Paul Lambert says Celtic have a player that is ‘far better’ than him at shooting

The great thing about Celtic right now is the depth of talent that Brendan Rodgers has to choose from these days.

The club have always been regarded for the quality of player they can attract and what that does is create a great debating point when the fans compare current players to the heroes of the past.

But here we have Celtic legend, Paul Lambert, comparing himself to Hoops midfielder, David Turnbull. In fact, Lambert has gone one step further and said the 24-year-old is actually better than him at scoring goals.

Lambert said [Daily Record print edition page 47], “David’s a far better goal scorer than I was from the middle of the park. He’s got one over on me in that respect.

“I’ve always thought David has goals in him and having a goal threat from midfield is always a real asset to any team.

“He is different from most of the Celtic midfielders in that respect. Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate, for example, have very different roles to play and don’t go beyond as much to get on the end of things, but that’s Turnbull’s game.

“He can shoot from distance, he can arrive in the box and he is always looking to get a shot away.

“So while he’s not the type who will spread the ball around and dictate the tempo, he will get you a goal without a doubt.”

Celtic fans of a certain vintage will remember that Lambert was partial to scoring a few raspers in his time. Who can forget that 25 yard screamer against Rangers at Celtic Park in 1998? It was a thing of beauty.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

There was also the 30-yard thunderbolt Lambert scored against Motherwell in 2002 that will also live long in the memory. For our younger readers, head over to YouTube and search for these goals. You will not be disappointed.

Indeed, Turnbull is also no stranger to a long-range effort himself. Already this season he has knocked three goals in for Celtic.

And last season he went on a small goalscoring run that saw him score a few long-range efforts himself. Where they any better than Lambert’s goals? I’ll let you be the judge of that.

