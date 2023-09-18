Arsenal defender William Saliba was seriously impressed with goalkeeper David Raya on his competitive debut for the Gunners.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate a win after his first start for Arsenal.

There was lots of talk leading up to the game when the team sheets came out and there was one big change at the very top.

Number one Aaron Ramsdale was amongst the substitutes, with Spanish international David Raya brought in to replace him.

Raya was signed from Brentford on loan this summer after interest from a host of clubs.

The number 22 could join Arsenal permanently next summer as the club have an option to buy him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Raya was indebted to teammate William Saliba as he started his Arsenal career with a clean sheet.

The young Frenchman is one of the most dependable defenders in the Premier League now.

Despite being just 22, Saliba inspires confidence in his teammates and Arsenal’s fans.

Given how comfortable Raya is in possession, it could end up being a very successful partnership at the back.

Saliba impressed with Raya on Arsenal debut

Posting on Instagram after the match, Raya said: “Over the moon to make my debut for this club and to top it off a massive win and a clean sheet. Thanks for your support Gunners.”

William Saliba sent his new teammate a one-word message and thought the goalkeeper was ‘Top’ yesterday.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The £37,000-a-week goalkeeper had a big decision to make over his future in the summer.

He was an option for Tottenham before they went for Guglielmo Vicario and Bayern Munich were keen too.

However, Raya eventually ended up at Arsenal and the move looks like a good deal for the Gunners too.

Signing him initially on loan benefits their finances after spending big on Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It also allows Arteta to decide whether he’s going to be his long-term first-choice goalkeeper and if they need to sign him.

Raya has already earned the praise of Saliba and his teammates will be delighted with how he’s begun his Arsenal career.

It remains to be seen who will be given the nod to play in goal against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.