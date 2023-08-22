David Raya is Arsenal’s newest signing, but, in another world, he’d be lining up for Tottenham right now.

Indeed, the Spanish goalkeeper looked all set to join Spurs earlier this summer, but after Tottenham refused to pay his reported £40m pricetag at the time, the move collapsed.

Instead, Raya has ended up at Arsenal in a move that could eventually be worth £30m.

Weeks on from the Tottenham fiasco, the Mirror’s Darren Lewis is still very confused about how all of this happened.

Indeed, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Lewis stated that he’s staggered that Raya didn’t ultimately join Tottenham, claiming that a move to Spurs would have suited a goalkeeper of his ambition much more than a move to Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Confusing

Lewis gave his verdct on Raya.

“Can I be really controversial as well? I know that you guys were in for David Raya. I am staggered that Raya has chosen to go and sit on the bench for a place rather than come to a club like a Spurs where he could play regular first-team football behind a new backline. Honestly, I am staggered. You have to question the ambition of any player who would be prepared to sit on the bench behind an England international who helped challenge for a title last season rather than go somewhere where there’s a gaping hole in goal, I’m very surprised by that, I’ve got to say,” Lewis said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Bizarre

It has to be said that this is a very bizarre move.

Raya was always destined to join one of the top six clubs this summer, but Arsenal are one of the last teams you’d have guessed he’d join.

In a summer when Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham all needed new goalkeepers, somehow, the best Premeir League goalie outside of the bix six has ended up joining Arsenal to potentially play as a number two.

This is a rather bizarre move, and it will be interesting to see what sort of role Raya ends up having at the Emirates.