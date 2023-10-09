William Saliba sends two-word message to Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal beat Man City

Arsenal star William Saliba has sent a message to Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus after his performance against Manchester City.

The 26-year-old forward took to social media after a fantastic win over his old club at the Emirates yesterday.

Mikel Arteta had a few difficult decisions to make with his team selection yesterday with several of his most important players not fully fit.

For the first time in several seasons, he was unable to call on Bukayo Saka who has now pulled out of the England squad due to injury.

The winger is arguably Arsenal’s most important player and is sorely missed whenever he’s not in the side.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli were also doubts and both were only fit enough to start the match on the bench.

It meant Arteta had to turn to Leandro Trossard on the left and Gabriel Jesus on the right.

While the Belgian was hooked at half-time for Martinelli, Jesus played the entire match on the wing.

William Saliba was delighted with Jesus in his unfamiliar role as he helped Arsenal win a huge match against their title rivals.

Although Peter Schmeichel questioned the decision to stick him out wide, it ended up working out in the end.

Saliba impressed with Arsenal teammate Jesus

Posting on Instagram after the match, Jesus said: “Amazing team performance… +3 points.”

William Saliba replied to his post and simply said: “My winger,” in reference to his new position in the team.

It wasn’t all positive from Jesus though, with Declan Rice seen fuming at the Brazilian for not squaring the ball to him during the game.

Eddie Nketiah didn’t have his most influential game as a centre-forward and Jesus could have potentially been better off playing up front.

Arteta chose not to use Reiss Nelson or Emile Smith Rowe who can both play in that role.

However, Jesus is physically a more imposing player which came in handy against Josko Gvardiol.

Pep Guardiola’s tactic of using centre-backs out wide has made life difficult for leaner attackers out wide.

Salibe was delighted with Jesus and the Arsenal faithful at the Emirates would agree with his praise.

It’s easy to see why he was used out wide yesterday, but a return to his preferred centre-forward role needs to be a priority for Arteta now.