Pundit Peter Schmeichel has questioned why Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta decided to play Gabriel Jesus on the right wing against Manchester City.

Schmeichel was commentating on the match for BBC 5 Live after an incident-filled match at the top of the Premier League.

Both teams went into the match missing some of their most important players.

Man City’s midfield duo of Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne were missing through suspension and injury respectively.

Mikel Arteta couldn’t call on his first-choice pair on the wings with Gabriel Martinelli only fit enough to start on the bench and Bukayo Saka not even in the squad.

It gave the Spanish coach plenty to think about as he had to make do without the England international for the first time in years in the Premier League.

He decided to go with Gabriel Jesus on the wing with Eddie Nketiah playing through the middle but Peter Schmeichel is unsure why he started the Brazilian on the right for Arsenal.

The £45m forward hasn’t really had a run in the side playing as a centre-forward this season due to injuries.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Man City were there to be got at with Josko Gvardiol playing at left back despite it not being his natural position.

However, although Arsenal concentrated most of their attacks down that side, they couldn’t make the breakthrough until another Brazilian entered the field.

Schmeichel surprised Arsenal star Jesus started on the wing

Speaking about the Brazilian international, Schmeichel said: “There’s a lot of joy to have for Arsenal on the right-hand attacking side.

“The side where [Bukayo] Saka normally plays and you just think how would that have been if Saka had been in there and [Gabriel] Jesus had been in front of goal.

“Jesus is clearly not the same player, it’s something that [Mikel] Arteta will have a look at, he can exploit that really well.”

Schwarzer admitted in the second half that Gvardiol was getting the better of the ‘frustrated’ Jesus who saw less of the ball when Martinelli came off the bench.

There were other options in the squad that Mikel Arteta could have started with today.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe were both sitting on the bench ready to go, while Eddie Nketiah struggled to make any real impact up front.

Schmeichel is right to question where Jesus was the best player to start on the right for Arsenal.

He could have caused a lot more havoc through the middle and allowed a more creative player to start in that role.

Jesus is an exceptional dribbler and did well against Lens despite their defeat, but he was always facing a tough task trying to replace Bukayo Saka.

Thankfully, Gabriel Martinelli made all the difference on the other wing as his late goal decided the contest.