Gary Neville noticed Declan Rice was annoyed at Arsenal teammate during second-half

Gary Neville noticed that Declan Rice was really unhappy with Gabriel Jesus after the Arsenal striker failed to square the ball to the midfielder on the edge of the six-yard box in the second-half of their win over Manchester City.

Neville was speaking to Super Sunday (broadcast on Sky Sports; 8/10; 18:14) after Nathan Ake managed to just steal the ball from the Brazilian when Arsenal had a half-chance.

It appeared that Sunday’s game was going to end in a goalless draw. Neither Arsenal or Manchester City had the best afternoon, with neither David Raya or Ederson having to make many notable saves.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal grew into the contest in the second-half. And they had an opportunity not too long before Gabriel Martinelli bagged the only goal.

Gary Neville noticed Declan Rice wasn’t pleased with Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus was able to get to the edge of the six-yard box. However, with plenty of Manchester City bodies around him, the shot was not really on unless he managed to beat Nathan Ake, or decided to square the pass to Declan Rice.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In the end, Jesus did neither. There was a brief penalty check after the £45 million man went down. But replays showed that Ake got his foot on the ball. And Gary Neville noticed that Rice was not pleased that Jesus did not lay the ball off.

“No, Jesus has to play it across,” he told Sky Sports. “I didn’t think it was [a penalty] in real time, I’m a long way away from it. There, Ake just gets a touch on the ball.

“I think he has to play that across. Rice is really unhappy with him. I just think there he’s got to play it back into an area where Rice is. Foden is the wrong side of him.”

Winning goal would have been a massive moment for Arsenal’s summer signing

It would have been a huge statement for Declan Rice had he been the one who got the goal. Of course, he sent the Emirates into a frenzy before the international break with that crucial goal against Manchester United.

He has been outstanding since his move. But any remaining concerns over how much Arsenal paid for him would have been put to bed had he scored the winner against Manchester City.

However, Arsenal will not care at all who ultimately got the goal. That deflected Gabriel Martinelli strike could be a huge moment in the season. And the Gunners were clearly aware of exactly that at full-time.