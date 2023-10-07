Arsenal star William Saliba has claimed that he really likes playing with Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White.

The Gunners’ defence has been very strong since the start of last season, and Saliba has been one of the biggest reasons why. He is up there with the best defenders in the country right now, and the two players either side of him aren’t far off either.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s William Saliba says he loves playing with Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White

Arsenal have a fantastic defence – Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

All four of them were arguably the best players in their position in the entire Premier League last season, and none of them are in their prime yet.

Zinchenko is the most accomplished player among the quartet, but the other three have been incredible for Arsenal, and they have formed a fantastic partnership between themselves.

Saliba was asked about White and Gabriel this week, and the Frenchman heaped praise on both of them.

He told the Express: “They are so good, it’s easy to play with them. It gives me confidence.

“They understand how we have to play so it’s easy for me and I can communicate with Gabriel in French. And of course, I am happy to play with them because they are really good defenders.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s Saliba vs Erling Haaland tomorrow

Arsenal take on Manchester City in what is their biggest game of the season yet.

The Gunners got the better of Pep Guardiola‘s side in the Community Shield back in August. William Saliba had an outstanding game that evening, where he totally controlled Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian will be up for another battle tomorrow, and Arsenal and Saliba will have to be at their best to keep Haaland and City at bay.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top tomorrow – Saliba and Arsenal or Haaland and Manchester City.