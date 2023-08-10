Gabby Agbonlahor says one Arsenal player made Erling Haaland run backwards

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has hailed Arsenal defender William Saliba after seeing how he handled Erling Haaland in the Community Shield.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. He has been unbelievable over the last 12 months, and he’s only getting better.

Saliba barely had any trouble with Haaland last Sunday, and one moment in the game really impressed Agbonlahor.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabby Agbonlahor says Arsenal star William Saliba made Erling Haaland run backwards

Erling Haaland is arguably the most dangerous striker in the game today.

The Manchester City number nine scored 52 goals in all competitions last season, which is an outrageous return. He’s still only 23 as well, which means he’s nowhere near his peak yet.

Arsenal fans were definitely concerned about Haaland before the Community Shield on Sunday, but Saliba stepped up and made it look easy.

There was even a moment in the game where Haaland got on the ball and could’ve taken Saliba on. However, the Norwegian just turned around and ran backwards.

Agbonlahor feels there’s nobody willing to take Saliba on in 1v1 situations right now.

He said on talkSPORT (9th August, 2023, 6:45 am): “You know who I like the most in the Arsenal team, at the moment? It’s Saliba. He is a rock.

“When Haaland got the ball, I think it was in the first half, and he didn’t want to knock it past Saliba, so he ran back, away from goal. People don’t want to take Saliba on.

“If he can stay fit the whole season, then they will have a better chance (of winning the Premier League title).”

Photo by FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Saliba is absolutely incredible.

The Frenchman is just 22 years old, but the way he has been playing for Arsenal has been nothing short of sensational over the last 12 months.

Arsenal’s title challenge collapsed last season because of Saliba’s injury. If the 22-year-old can stay fit for the entire campaign, things could end very differently next year.

Mikel Arteta’s side take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and Saliba is almost guaranteed to start.