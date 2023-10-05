Arsenal have some of the very best players in world football on their books right now.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have proven themselves to be world-class, while, according to Fabrizio Romano, people within football rate one Arsenal defender as one of the best in the world.

Indeed, according to Romano, writing on Substack, those within the industry now rate William Saliba as one of the best centre-backs on the planet.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saliba one of the best

Romano shared the view of Saliba from those within the game.

“Saliba is fantastic. He was already shining at Marseille on loan, then last season and this season, amazing. He’s a top, top player. He’s considered one of the best centre backs in the world in the industry, and Arsenal are so happy with him. I think Arsenal did a masterpiece by extending his contract,” Romano said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Unsurprising

It really isn’t a shock to hear that Saliba is this highly-rated within the game, because he’s simply sensational.

Indeed, you don’t have to be a scout, an analyst or a coach to see that this is a one-of-a-kind centre-back.

Saliba literally has it all, speed, poise, strength and technical ability, he’s the perfect modern centre-back, and the scary part is that he’s only going to improve from this point onwards.

Football experts can often get it wrong, but they’re spot on in their view that Saliba is one of the best centre-backs in the world. He’s a top-class talent, and Arsenal are incredibly lucky to have him in their team.

At just £30m, the young centre-back may well be one of the best signings Arsenal have ever made in recent years.