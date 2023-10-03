‘Wicked player’: Joe Hart responds as former Celtic hero makes announcement on Instagram

Former Celtic hero, Tom Rogic, has announced that he is retiring from football.

In an announcement on Instagram this morning, Rogic said that he is stepping away from football to focus on his family after being told that his wife is expecting twins in a heartfelt statement on the social media platform.

Rogic thanked Celtic and the fans for his eight-year stint at the club and said he was ‘very lucky’ to have played at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Joe Hart, Leil Abada and more wish the Celtic hero well

Joe Hart was one of the first people to respond to Rogic’s statement and simply put, “Wicked player. Enjoy retirement”.

Former teammate, Liel Abada also got in on the act and replied, “Congratulations bro. Good luck”

Rogic spent a season playing with Hart and Abada where the trio helped Ange Postecoglou win a double in his maiden season at the club.

On top of these messages, Greg Taylor said, “Good luck TR❤️ and big congratulations”

Former Celtic teammate, Filip Benkovic said, “Magic wish you just the best, legend.”, former Hoops midfielder Beram Kayal said, “Congratulations my friend” and ex-Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries posted, “Great career pal. Enjoy retirement and family time.”

Tom Rogic is a true Celtic legend

Rogic can widely be regarded as a Celtic legend. He was the man who scored the last-minute winning goal against Aberdeen in the 2017 Scottish Cup Final that crowned Brendan Rodgers‘ side Invincible Treble Champions.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 30-year-old had a glittering Celtic career. Winning seven league titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups, Rogic enjoyed immense success at the club.

On top of that, he made 272 appearances for Celtic scoring 46 goals and creating 49 assists. A truly remarkable record.

All at TBR Celtic wish him the best and thank Rogic for all the fantastic memories he gave us.

