Jermaine Beckford reacts to Leeds relegation











Leeds United were relegated today as they were hammered by Tottenham in front of the home crowd at Elland Road.

It caps off a miserable season for the club overall. Since moving on Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites have struggled to get going and this season saw Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce all have a pop at it.

In the end, the situation was too messy and Leeds simply whimpered to relegation.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And speaking to Premier League productions after the game, former Elland Road fave Jermaine Beckford gave his take on proceedings.

“When you’re chopping and changing managers as often as Leeds have – there’s been four managers, two permanent, two interim – and each one of them has different things they want to promote and push,” Beckford said.

“Unfortunately it’s just not worked out. Everything’s fallen flat. The only good thing I can speak of today’s performance was that the fans were fantastic.”

Leeds must now regroup and try and come back at the first attempt in the Championship. A huge wage bill must be cut while it remains to be seen if Allardyce will be kept on.

Off the pitch, the 49ers ownership will need to decide on how they’re going to approach being a level below the top flight.

Leeds showed nothing in the end

This was a Leeds side that just simply looked like it had ran out of puff. Luke Ayling alluded to it the other week but they just seem to lack fitness and the ability to make a go of things.

Tottenham just picked them off with ease today and that’s been the story of the last few weeks. Instead of looking like they’re going to put up a fight, they’ve just died off.

Leeds have some big decisions to make this summer. They cannot afford to get stuck in the Championship.