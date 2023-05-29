Club already trying to sign 21-year-old Leeds player after relegation yesterday











Luton Town are already trying to sign Leeds United defender Cody Drameh after their promotion to the Premier League.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who wasted no time after Leeds’s relegation to provide an update on the young defender.

It was an incredibly disappointing day at Elland Road yesterday afternoon.

Sam Allardyce’s side were always the underdogs in the race to stay in the top flight.

They needed Everton and Leicester to lose to have a chance to remain in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, Harry Kane’s second-minute goal set the tone for an awful afternoon for Leeds.

In stark contrast to Leeds this weekend, Cody Drameh enjoyed an incredible promotion with Luton Town.

They beat Coventry City on penalties to return to the top division for the first time since before the start of the Premier League.

Luton looking to sign Leeds defender Drameh

Posting on Twitter in the early hours of this morning, Romano said: “Luton Town’s Rob Edwards will make now every effort to make Cody Drameh deal permanent after getting promoted to Premier League.

“Luton will try to beat off competition from promotion rivals Burnley.”

Cody Drameh was signed from Fulham as a promising young defender but has never made an impact at Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa briefly introduced him to the first team, however, he’s spent much of his time away from the club on loan.

Last season he won Cardiff City’s Young Player of the Year despite only spending half a season there.

Luton brought in Drameh from Leeds in January and he immediately became their first-choice right-back.

He was linked away from the club before their relegation was even confirmed.

Drameh has proven he’s more than good enough for the Championship and may get his reward by staying in the Premier League with Luton.

Leeds will be looking for players they can sell to raise cash that can be reinvested in the squad.

The 21-year-old defender isn’t the sort of player they should be looking to let go given his potential.

He could also be incredibly useful in helping them return to the top flight if other defenders move on.

However, his relationship with the club doesn’t appear to be brilliant right now and parting ways could potentially be the only outcome this summer.

