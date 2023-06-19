Insiders at West Ham United believe the club is in no rush to sell Arsenal target Declan Rice this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail who provide an update on the Gunners’ pursuit of the England international.

Arsenal will be desperate to get a deal over the line for Declan Rice as quickly as possible.

Mikel Arteta will want a player who is likely to be key to their success next season in pre-season for as long as possible.

Rice’s season hasn’t even finished yet, with England’s final game of the summer taking place tonight.

The 24-year-old has played over 5,000 minutes of football this season and will need a break before starting a new campaign.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arsenal will know how important the next few days and weeks are going to be.

Not only do they want to get a deal for Rice over the line, but they’re also preparing for the exit of some of the players he could replace.

Granit Xhaka looks set to leave, while Thomas Partey could also be sold if the right offer comes in.

That won’t bother West Ham as insiders suggest that Rice won’t be going anywhere until Arsenal match his valuation.

They’re happy to see what other offers come in, with Manchester City also circling.

It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a straightforward deal for Edu to complete unless they pay exactly what West Ham are asking for.

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Hammers insiders say they are in no rush and, unless the Gunners bid high, they are happy to wait to see what other offers are made.’

Arsenal may be forced to bite the bullet and pay what West Ham are demanding to sign Rice sooner rather than later.

The fee West Ham want is already an eye-watering sum and negotiating over a few million pounds could see them miss out on their top target altogether.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The view of West Ham insiders also suits the East London club when it comes to Arsenal trying to sign Rice.

Arsenal have been in dialogue with them for some time and will have a good understanding of how close they are to a deal being done.

However, the longer the transfer saga goes on, the more worry there may be at The Emirates that they might miss out on another high-profile target.