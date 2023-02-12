Marcelo Gallardo has given Leeds a key reason why he won't be taking over from Jesse Marsch











Leeds United are looking to name their new manager in the next few days but one man who definitely won’t be coming in is Marcelo Gallardo.

Gallardo had initially emerged as a front runner for the job. After Jesse Marsch was sacked, Gallardo’s name was thrown into the mix.

However, since then, it’s become apparent the Argentinian would take some convincing. He is on a break from football at the moment and is believed to be content. Leeds, though, still held out some hope that he’d come if the package was good enough.

Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

But according to The Athletic tonight, Gallardo has completely ruled himself out of the job. It comes as the former River Plate manager has apparently told Leeds he’s no interest in taking a job mid-season. Instead, Gallardo is believed to only be keen on taking the reigns if there is a full season ahead.

Gallardo’s insistence and rejection has now opened the door for Leeds to move for former Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder.

The Dutchman was said to be at Elland Road today. Talks are expected to take place this evening with Victor Orta.

TBR’s View: Gallardo not going to Leeds is a shame

Given the connection Leeds fans built with the last Argentinian manager, it would have been interesting to see how Gallardo got on at Elland Road.

Gallardo has quite the pedigree as well and he’d no doubt have come with completely new ideas. However, you do have to respect his wishes and concerns about joining mid-season.

Leeds are firmly in a relegation battle and there might not be anything any manager can do. Gallardo will be conscious of that, and might not be willing to risk his reputation.