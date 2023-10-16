What Tottenham’s Ben Davies did at full time last night after beating Croatia

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies caught the eye of fans for his celebrations after Wales’ massive win against Croatia last night.

The 2-1 victory may prove to be a crucial one given Wales are now right in the mix alongside Croatia in the group.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

And with two games remaining in qualifying, the two countries now sit level on points.

Following the game, Ben Davies was quick to gather all of the Welsh players in a huddle on the pitch.

Tottenham’s Davies then proceeded to give a rousing speech to his Wales teammates, one that looked to inspire those around him.

And if Davies is playing a lesser role for Spurs this year, he certainly isn’t for his country.

The 30-year-old was brilliant in Rob Page’s back three, one that also included Joe Rodon.

Moreover, the Tottenham loanee was brilliant in his work and showed strong evidence of his good form at Leeds.

And it’ll certainly be promising for Spurs to see two of their squad players excelling on the international stage.

Tottenham’s Davies was inspiring for Wales last night

Of course, the man who Davies is competing for a spot with at Spurs, Destiny Udogie, is also now making international strides.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a short debut for Italy against Malta but did even find time to provide an assist.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And Udogie may now be hoping to make minutes against his Spurs’ teammate James Maddison at Wembley on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, Sunday evening was all about the achievement of Tottenham’s Davies and his Wales side.

Page’s team continue to defy the odds, even in the era post Gareth Bale.

Of course, Brennan Johnson, a player who is hoped to somewhat fill his boots of Bale for his country one day, was also missing for Wales.

And Ange Postecoglou will be hoping that all of his Spurs internationals do avoid any injuries over the break.

Richarlison may return fresher than expected after it was revealed that he’s set to be dropped for Brazil on Tuesday.