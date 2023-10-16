Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon put in an impressive display for Wales last night as they picked up a crucial 2-1 win over Croatia.

Rodon is currently on loan at Leeds after falling out of favour under Ange Postecoglou over the summer.

Indeed, the Aussie boss bolstered his backline with the additions of Ashley Phillips and Micky van de Ven, which led to Rodon seeking a move for more regular first-team football.

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Championship so far and it seems that playing more frequently has benefitted his international performances.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Rodon starred for Wales last night as they boosted their chances of qualifying for the Euros with a win over Croatia.

And it’s fair to say the Welsh media were impressed with the centre-back’s display.

Welsh media raves about Rodon

Wales Online handed Rodon an eight out of 10 for his display as he played the full 90 minutes last night.

The outlet was impressed with his defensive work and noted that he put in a ‘solid’ performance in defence.

They wrote: “Made a couple of really good defensive interventions. Dug in to help his side get the job done. Solid at the back all night.”

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Rodon has been slightly unfortunate during his spell at Tottenham as he’s struggled with injuries while failing to break into the side under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

The Welshman was snapped up back in October 2020 and despite some encouraging displays under Mourinho, he wasn’t given an extended run in the side.

But the centre-back is clearly benefitting from playing regularly once again after a frustrating loan spell at Stade Rennais last season.

It remains to be seen whether or not Rodon can force his way back into the Spurs side after a spell at Elland Road.