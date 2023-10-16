26-year-old Tottenham player is about to get dropped by his country

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is now set to be dropped by Brazil for their second game of the break against Uruguay.

That’s according to Globo who claim that Brazil manager Fernando Diniz will replace Richarlison with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Richarlison’s snub is one of three changes intended for the game with Danilo and Guilherme Arana both also set to miss out.

The report says that dropping Richarlison is strictly a tactical decision with the forward now failing to score in six consecutive games.

Moreover, the 26-year-old could be seen having a talk with his manager Diniz in Brazil training after the decision to make a change.

And whilst Tottenham fans will be disappointed to see Richarlison dropped for Brazil, it may sting even more given it’s for an Arsenal player.

Jesus hasn’t started for his country since the World Cup in Qatar – an opportunity only afforded when manager at the time, Tite, decided to make changes.

Richarlison has been favoured over Jesus for some time now, regardless of club form.

But it’s now reported that Diniz wants to explore his options.

Richarlison is failing to find the net for Tottenham and Brazil

Whilst Richarlison is now proving effective for Tottenham out on the left wing, he’s unlikely to be afforded that chance for Brazil.

Diniz has a truly world-class trio sitting behind the striker in Rodrygo, Neymar and Vinicius Junior.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Therefore, if Richarlison can’t find the net, he’s unlikely to be sustainable in such an elite Brazil side.

Of course, the striker may now think that he has an opportunity to improve his goal-scoring at Spurs before the next international break comes.

Diniz’s side will meet for two further games in November against Colombia and Argentina.

Therefore Richarlison will be hoping he can thrive in Tottenham’s four fixtures in the interim before Brazil meet again.

Ange Postecoglou’s side face Fulham, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Wolves before the next international break.

And Richarlison will now hope he can follow in the footsteps of Son Heung-Min who has found his goal-scoring boots again.