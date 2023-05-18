What Tottenham staff thought of the atmosphere in the squad under Antonio Conte











It’s quite clear now that the atmosphere among the Tottenham Hotspur squad under Antonio Conte wasn’t right.

A report from The Athletic has lifted the lid on what was going on behind the scenes at the club.

What started as such a promising season in north London has turned into a disaster.

Spurs recorded their best start to a Premier League campaign under Antonio Conte.

Their home form was exceptional, and they were keeping pace with Manchester City and rivals Arsenal.

However, things soon unravelled, and now the club may not even qualify for Europe this season.

The atmosphere under Antonio Conte at Tottenham within the squad didn’t look right towards the end of his time at the club.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Some players were arguably playing the worst football of their Spurs career under the Italian.

Daniel Levy now has to find a manager and sporting director that can galvanise the squad and avoid a repeat.

So far, his search hasn’t led him to a standout candidate.

Questions over atmosphere in Tottenham squad under Conte

The report states that Spurs insiders think the squad’s big characters have to understand the ‘overall philosophy’ of the club.

They go on to say, ‘Spurs staff have commented on the fact that even when Spurs were theoretically fighting on three fronts earlier this season the atmosphere was very gloomy.’

They believe ‘part of that was down to Conte’ and that lifting the mood is crucial going into next season.

The atmosphere within the stadium quickly shifted at Tottenham under Conte towards the end of his tenure.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Whoever comes in next season will have a huge job on their hands to lift the malaise around the entire football club.

Captain Hugo Lloris looks set to move on, meaning Harry Kane will almost certainly step up in his absence.

His future still hangs in the balance too, and Spurs look set to give one of their youngsters much more responsibility going forward.

Every top-six side in the Premier League has a huge summer ahead of them for different reasons.

However, Tottenham stand to lose the most if the next few months don’t go to plan.

