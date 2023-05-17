Report: Paris Saint-Germain unable to afford 'elite' Tottenham star











Tottenham Hotspur have received a positive boost in their efforts to keep Harry Kane as reports suggest Paris Saint-Germain will not make a move for him.

According to the Standard, PSG want the forward desperately, but they will be unable to buy the English international this summer.

Tottenham are desperately trying to keep a hold of Kane, but their poor season, which sees them unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, has caused issues.

PSG are seemingly unable to afford the striker, even if they lose Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr this summer. They are looking to cut costs and Kane would be far too much.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

PSG linked with Harry Kane

Everyone knows that Kane is one of the best forwards on the planet. Without his 27 Premier League goals this season, the North London side would be in a far worse position.

With only a year left on his contract and no signs of him signing a new one, the club has a big decision to make. They can either sell him and make a lot of money on him or let him run down his contract and lose him on a free transfer.

With the club having serious issues, especially defensively, they need to bring in some money and sign some better players.

With the stature of the club and the amount spent over the years on players and on the new stadium, Spurs need to be consistently in the top four. This is currently not happening at the moment and something has to be done.

Selling Kane is not the only option. If the club can somehow manage to keep the ‘elite’ star and also buy some better players, then they can maybe have a much better season.

(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)