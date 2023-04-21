What Tottenham insiders think Levy could do with Stellini after Newcastle











Tottenham take on Newcastle United this weekend as they look to breathe some fresh life into their top four push.

After losing to Bournemouth last weekend, Sunday’s clash with Newcastle is now almost certainly a win or bust scenario for Cristian Stellini’s side. Tottenham already trail both the Magpies and Manchester United in the top four race, and defeat this weekend will surely end any hopes.

Further, defeat this weekend could even spell trouble for interim manager Stellini.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, with Fabio Paratici now gone, there are rumblings within inner Tottenham circles that defeat at Newcastle this weekend could see Daniel Levy actually sack Stellini.

Stellini was placed in temporary charge when Antonio Conte was sacked. However, it’s believed Paratici played a big role in Levy making that call and with him now gone, Levy could make his own mind up.

Tottenham supremo Levy is now leading the charge for a new manager to come into the club. Spurs are believed to be keen on Luis Enrique, but also have a number of other names on the list.

The likes of Vincent Kompany, Graham Potter and Arne Slot have all been mentioned.

TBR’s View: Stellini should go

This was one of the strangest decisions Daniel Levy has ever made while at Spurs. Keeping on Stellini, who has changed nothing and maintained the same ethos as Conte, was baffling.

If they do lose this weekend, then getting rid of him might not be a bad thing at all. The players clearly aren’t overly enamoured with playing for him either.

Levy has some big calls to make soon. But sacking Stellini might be one that Spurs fans get onboard with.