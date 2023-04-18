Tottenham now keen to speak to Arne Slot about becoming their next manager











Tottenham Hotspur are now keen to speak to Feyenoord boss Arne Slot about taking over as their new manager.

That’s according to a report from 90min which outlines Tottenham’s current managerial targets.

A season that started so promisingly in north London is now very quickly falling apart.

Their campaigns in the FA Cup and Champions League both ended abruptly, as did Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager.

He was replaced by his assist Cristian Stellini until the end of the campaign, although that hasn’t worked out either.

A 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth saw their chances of finishing in the top four slip away even further at the weekend.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Daniel Levy has a huge job on his hands trying to appoint the right successor to Conte in the summer.

He won’t want to take too long with Chelsea also in the market for a new manager.

However, one more poor appointment could set Spurs back even further as their nearest rivals continue to improve.

Tottenham are therefore keen to speak to Arne Slot about potentially becoming their new manager.

With Feyenoord closing in on their first league title in years, the 44-year-old’s stock is at an all-time high right now.

Tottenham want talks with Slot over manager role

The report from 90min suggests that, ‘Tottenham are also keen to speak to Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot, with the Rotterdam side on the cusp of their first Eredivisie title in six years.’

Spurs appear to have some competition from their London rivals when it comes to the Dutch coach.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are both keen on Slot with Roy Hodgson only in charge temporarily, and David Moyes underperforming this season.

However, a report from The Netherlands suggests that Slot is keen to stay on at Feyenoord for another season.

Photo by NESimages/Lute Kiers/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham may hope they can still convince Slot he should become their next manager is they do sit down for talks.

The same report also outlines that Spurs are ready to hold face-to-face talks with Luis Enrique.

However, he’s also on Chelsea’s radar, and Levy will not want to miss out on his preferred target to Todd Boehly.

He’s got until the end of the season to make sure he makes the correct choice.

By then, Spurs will know which European competition – if any – they’ll be competing in next season.

Show all