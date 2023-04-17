Tottenham could make contact with Luis Enrique this week











Tottenham Hotspur want to speak to Luis Enrique, and could potentially look to make contact by the end of the week.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, with Enrique on Spurs’ radar as they continue their search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

The appointment of Cristian Stellini until the summer brought the club some time. However, it has been a miserable spell for the Italian. So supporters are crying out for a sign that their search is moving in the right direction.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Obviously, some options are still in work, which will not help. But it does seem that Tottenham are looking to make progress this week.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham want to make contact with Luis Enrique. And they could make their move before the end of the week.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 52-year-old has already been interviewed by Chelsea. But Spurs are interested in the Spaniard. It is not clear however, whether he is a top target at this stage.

Luis Enrique is keen to now work in England after leaving the Spain post after the World Cup.

The Tottenham board are in a tricky position. They have certainly not covered themselves in glory. At this point, turning to Stellini when Conte left was clearly a baffling decision.

But it would be hard to land a top target at this stage of the campaign. But it is hard for supporters to see it that way when they are watching such underwhelming football week-in, week-out.

It is a promising sign if they make contact with Enrique. He is someone who has enjoyed success in his managerial career.

Tottenham fans need to see that steps are being made in the right direction heading into the summer. It is impossible to call right now what shape Spurs will be in next season.

Appointing someone such as Enrique would give the supporters some hope.