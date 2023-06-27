Sources have suggested that Manchester City would find a way to get a deal done for Arsenal target Declan Rice after making their first bid last night.

A report from The Guardian has shared more information about the Declan Rice saga.

After two failed bids from Arsenal, Manchester City finally entered the race for Rice last night.

The Gunners’ latest bid was £75m with £15m in add-ons.

West Ham very quickly dismissed that approach as they still look for £100m for their star player.

Man City have now submitted their first bid for Rice which will reportedly be worth £80m with £10m in add-ons.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Without knowing what add-ons both teams have offered, it’s hard to say how realistic it is that West Ham will receive the full fee.

The Guardian believe that Rice’s preference is still to join Arsenal.

However, the opportunity to play for treble-winning Man City might be harder to turn down when the offer is on the table.

Man City make first bid for Rice

The report goes on to say that although Rice admires Mikel Arteta’s style of play, he has also met with Pep Guardiola in the past month.

They go on to say that, ‘Sources were last night suggesting that City, who are also trying to sign the RB Leipzig defender, Josko Gvardiol, would find a way of getting the deal done.’

The last thing Arsenal will want to hear right now is that Man City are growing in confidence.

Pep Guardiola has built an incredible squad but has let Ilkay Gundogan leave to join Barcelona.

Although they’re close to signing Mateo Kovacic, Declan Rice would be a very good option for City too.

Arsenal will have to react quickly to Man City making their first bid for Rice.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Matching West Ham’s asking price might now be the only way to guarantee he heads to The Emirates.

West Ham have already made their decision on whether to accept Man City’s offer.

Arteta will be hoping the conversation he’s had with Rice will be enough to convince him to join Arsenal this summer.