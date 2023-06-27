Report shares whether Man City’s latest Declan Rice bid will be accepted by West Ham

The Declan Rice transfer saga continues to heat up as Manchester City have just lodged a bid to beat Arsenal in the race to sign the West Ham United skipper.

It is no surprise that the Englishman has become a wanted man in this window. He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and Arsenal were never going to get a free run at him.

Manchester City have tabled a better bid than Arsenal’s last offer to sign Rice this summer, but will West Ham accept that? Here’s what The Daily Mail and The Telegraph have said.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

West Ham set to reject Manchester City’s bid for Declan Rice

Arsenal lodged two bids for West Ham skipper Declan Rice, but both of those offers were turned down.

The second one was reportedly a guaranteed fee of £75 million plus an additional £15 million in bonuses. The Gunners, however, asked for the payments to be spread over a five-year period.

Manchester City always had to table a better offer to stand any chance of it being accepted, and that’s exactly what they have done now to sign Rice.

The reports claim Pep Guardiola’s side have submitted an £80 million bid plus an additional £10 million in potential add-ons. It has been claimed that this offer is a lot more attractive to West Ham than what Arsenal tabled not too long ago.

However, both outlets claim David Moyes’ side are likely to reject this bid today, with the Irons holding out for £100 million to let their star midfielder leave the club.

Arsenal are expected to go back in with an offer of their own at some point today.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

This is going to be the biggest transfer story of the summer, isn’t it?

Rice was always going to be expensive for any club, but with two of the best sides in the country battling it out for him, there could soon be a bidding war.

That is excellent news for West Ham, who obviously want to make as much money as possible from this deal.

It will be interesting to see how much Arsenal’s bid will be worth should it go in today.