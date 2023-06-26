Journalist Ben Jacobs has shared that Declan Rice has been told in talks with Arsenal that he is seen as a potential future captain of the club.

Jacobs was speaking to The Football Terrace as speculation continues to drag on concerning what the future holds for the West Ham skipper.

Arsenal fans would be forgiven for being a little concerned about their chances of signing Declan Rice. The Gunners have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old. But in recent days, it has appeared that Manchester City have stepped up their interest in the England international.

Arsenal tell Declan Rice he’s seen as future captain

It seems that Arsenal however, remain on pole position to sign Rice. Jacobs suggested that Mikel Arteta’s men are likely to make a bid for the midfielder imminently.

And he outlined how Arsenal feel that they are potentially getting a real leader.

“The deal is getting closer. Arsenal will bid a third time and there is a willingness from all parties to get this done. Rice, as I’ve said many times, would ideally like to stay in London. It won’t be the only factor, but that’s part of his thinking. He’s spoken to Arteta, he knows he’s going to get the automatic game-time when fit,” he told The Football Terrace.

“He’s also been told even though it’s not going to happen overnight that he’s a future captain potentially at the football club.”

Of course, Arsenal will hope that they do not need to worry about appointing a new captain for some time. Martin Odegaard took the armband last season. And he went on to enjoy a brilliant year.

In fact, there were moments where he stepped up in a way that only a captain or talisman can. Few will forget his performance against Newcastle at St James’ Park when the title race was still in the balance.

But Arsenal will certainly benefit from having as many leaders as possible. Granit Xhaka has arguably never been better for the Gunners. And yet, he has not worn the captain’s armband for a number of years now.

Rice will step up as a leader whether he is the captain or not. And if for any reason, Odegaard does need replacing – temporarily or more permanently – Rice will seemingly be ready to step into the void.