What sources close to Tottenham are now saying about Xabi Alonso and Arne Slot











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that sources close to Tottenham Hotspur don’t put Xabi Alonso or Arne Slot close to the top of their managerial wishlist.

Tottenham are searching for yet another new permanent manager ahead of next season after Antonio Conte’s departure in March.

Ryan Mason is currently heading up the first-team until the end of the campaign after replacing Cristian Stellini last month.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a host of managerial candidates, including the likes of Arne Slot and Xabi Alonso.

But Jones has told GiveMeSport that neither are high up on Tottenham’s shortlist at this moment in time.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

What sources close to Tottenham have said about Alonso and Slot

The journalist shared what sources close to Tottenham have been saying about the duo and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

“It’s been quite a slow process, because they see no point in rushing it now,” Jones said. “I think it’s interesting that those names keep cropping up of Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot.

“And they are of interest, but if I’m totally honest contacts close to Tottenham don’t play them up that highly. But they do say that they’re catching the interest of the board and that they’ve explored the potential of getting them.”

Alonso has emerged as a target for Spurs over the past couple of weeks after a brilliant debut campaign with Bayer Leverkusen.

The 41-year-old has them sitting sixth in the Bundesliga, with a Europa League semi-final clash just around the corner.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

As for Slot, he has impressed in Holland with Feyenoord and looks set to lift the Eredivisie over Ajax this season.

But it seems that both managers, including Amorim, aren’t exactly at the top of Tottenham’s wishlist, despite recent reports.

Julian Nagelsmann seems to be Tottenham’s top choice at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether or not the German will be convinced of making the switch to north London. And if he doesn’t fancy the move, Spurs could certainly do a lot worse than Slot or Alonso.

Show all