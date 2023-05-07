Daniel Levy has Xabi Alonso alternative in mind at Tottenham and it's not Nagelsmann











Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy will make a move for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot if he cannot convince Xabi Alonso to take the manager’s job.

Alonso is believed to be the number one choice for Levy right now. Reports over this weekend have claimed that Levy is preparing to interview the Spaniard and is prepared to pay big to get him out of his contract in Leverkusen.

However, in that same report from The Mirror, it’s claimed that should Alonso slip the net, then Levy will instead turn to Arne Slot.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

That may come as a surprise to some Tottenham fans. Julian Nagelsmann has been the name on so many Spurs fans’ lips. But Slot has also been mentioned a number of times, and Levy has already met him for talks in the last month.

Slot, 44, is believed to open to moving to Tottenham but won’t force the issue on Feyenoord either.

Levy, meanwhile, appears to be conducting a thorough search in his quest to replace Antonio Conte. With Nagelsmann, there appears to be issues with what the German wants control of.

Alonso, meanwhile, appears happy in Germany but would be open to discussions with Spurs.

TBR’s View: Arne Slot remains a risky option for Tottenham

Not to undermime his achievements with Feyenoord, but the Premier League is a different beast to the Eredivisie.

Sure, we’ve seen Erik ten Hag do well enough with Manchester United this term. But Slot was interviewed by Leeds and they didn’t offer him the job, so that might send alarm bells ringing.

Of course, it will be Levy who has the final say on things. He always does and even if the fans want someone else, he’ll go with who he feels is right.

Slot could be a more low-profile name who might do well. But out of him, Nagelsmann, and Alonso, you can bet Slot is the least popular pick among supporters.