What some members of the German media are saying about Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane

Some members of the German media don’t think Bayern Munich will ever make a big enough bid for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

A report from Football London has shared more details as their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia gets underway.

Ange Postecoglou has been welcomed home for the first leg of their tour.

They’re preparing to face West Ham this morning in a friendly and all eyes will be on the team and tactics the Australian uses.

One player who is almost certain to feature is Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old could be wearing the captain’s armband with Hugo Lloris back in England sorting out his future.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He’s been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer with his contract quickly running down.

The German giants have already had two bids rejected and have met Daniel Levy in the past week.

Some within the German media now believe that Bayern will never make a big enough bid for Kane.

This will be music to many Tottenham fans’ ears, but there’s still the issue of getting him to sign a new contract before next summer.

German media unsure about Bayern’s Kane pursuit

The report from Football London states that despite the confidence at Bayern, the media in Germany don’t think they’ll ever match Tottenham’s valuation for Kane.

There have been suggestions that it might take an offer of £120m to get Levy to consider selling Kane.

The conundrum for Tottenham is whether to sell Kane now or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Kane doesn’t seem to be rushing to sign a new contract which makes sense while the transfer window is open.

The key for Ange Postecoglou is to start quickly and win Kane over with his managerial methods.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

If Spurs are playing well at the beginning of the campaign and Kane can see the direction the club is going in, he may be more inclined to stay.

The German media are unsure Bayern will match Levy’s valuation of Kane which has never been explicitly stated.

The Spurs chief is already under pressure from fans after last season’s disastrous campaign and will be very reluctant to let the club’s best player go this summer.