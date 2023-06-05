What several agents are now saying about James Maddison after claims Tottenham and Arsenal want him











Several agents have reportedly suggested that James Maddison is valued at around £40 million heading into the summer window, after claims both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal want to sign him.

Tottenham will be hoping to replace Ryan Mason as acting head coach this week as they step up their attempts to land Ange Postecoglou ahead of the transfer window.

Of course, Arsenal also look set for a huge summer ahead too after missing out on the Premier League title, with Mikel Arteta seemingly keen to bolster his options in midfield.

Both North London clubs have been linked with a move for James Maddison as the midfielder looks set to leave Leicester.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that the Gunners are interested in Maddison, while Tottenham’s interest in the 26-year-old has been long-standing.

Now, The Athletic have shared what several intermediaries have told them about the Leicester star.

What agents are now saying about Maddison

The outlet claims several agents have suggested that Maddison’s market value sits at around £40 million heading into the summer window.

Yet, they have noted that Leicester could get more for the England international should multiple clubs try to sign him.

Maddison was exceptional once again over the past season, despite Leicester dropping down to the Championship.

He registered 19 goal involvements in 30 appearances in the Premier League but it wasn’t enough to keep the Foxes out of trouble.

It’s no surprise that he’s attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer and he could have the choice between a few top clubs.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Maddison could decide he wants a move to Tottenham despite interest from Newcastle and Arsenal.

Of course, Spurs are in desperate need of a creative player in the middle of the park and Maddison certainly fits the bill, whereas Arsenal already have Martin Odegaard.

Yet, Mikel Arteta will be keen to add some extra quality to his squad as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

Maddison will undoubtedly be keen on the idea of playing in Europe’s top club competition, but he may be mindful that Odegaard is likely to be the first choice should he move to the Emirates Stadium.

