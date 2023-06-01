'I'm sure': Arsenal want to sign £60m player who Newcastle 'love', face a big fight - Fabrizio Romano











Arsenal face a big fight with Newcastle United to sign James Maddison this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Arsenal, along with the Magpies, are keen on the idea of signing Maddison, but it won’t be easy for either club.

A transfer tug of war is set to unfold here it would seem.

Romano says that he’s sure that there will be a big fight for this player, claiming that Arsenal really like the £60m man.

Arsenal face Maddison fight

Romano shared what he knows about the player.

“Maddison is 100 per cent leaving the club. Let me mention Newcastle because Newcastle love the player, Newcastle really appreciate him, they are in the race again and he is another player appreciated by Arsenal, these two clubs are interested in the situation of Maddison and I’m sure there will be a fight for this player,” Romano said.

This will be a real test of both clubs’ ambition here.

Newcastle are the new kids on the block when it comes to contending for the biggest signings in the Premier League, while Arsenal themselves are in a stronger position than they have been in half a decade.

Both clubs are desperate to kick onto the next level this summer, and the signing of Maddison would certainly supplement that sort of improvement.

Newcastle have the financial might to blow Arsenal out of the water here, but with the Gunners being based in London and battling for the Premier League title this season, a move to the Emirates will surely appeal to the Leicester playmaker too.

This will be an interesting transfer battle, that’s for sure.

