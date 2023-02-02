What Sean Dyche has told his close friends about Everton’s squad after deadline day disaster











A report from i News has shared what Sean Dyche has told his close friends about Everton’s squad after the club’s deadline day disaster.

Dyche was officially announced as the new Everton boss on Monday after Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties.

The Toffees are currently sitting in the 19th place in the Premier League and after just one win in their last 12 games, Dyche has a huge job on his hands.

The Englishman hasn’t exactly got off to an ideal start either as the club failed to bolster his squad on deadline day.

But it seems that the former Burnley manager is more than up for the challenge and is confident he can keep Everton in England’s top-flight.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

What Dyche has told his friends about Everton’s squad

Dyche has apparently told his close friends that he has kept ‘much worse squads’ than the one he has at Goodison Park in the Premier League, according to i News.

The 51-year-old is confident that he will be able to make Everton a tougher team to play against and avoid a stint in the Championship next season.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton have been linked with moves in the free transfer market since the window closed on Tuesday night.

The Times reports Dyche’s men are considering a move for former Real Madrid star Isco, while Fabrizio Romano claims the club will hold talks with veteran striker Andre Ayew.

Everton fans will undoubtedly be disappointed after a miserable month for the club ended with no new signings for Dyche.

Yet, the Englishman is seemingly confident he has a good enough squad to keep the Toffees in the Premier League.

Dyche has proven during his time at Burnley that he is capable of getting the very best out of players and for the situation Everton are in right now, he’s the perfect fit.

