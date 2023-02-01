Everton considering move for Isco, as well as Andre Ayew











Everton are considering a move for Isco, as well as Andre Ayew, as the Toffees now rely on the free agent market for potential signings, according to a report from The Times.

A miserable January transfer window is over for Toffees fans. However, the repercussions will linger, with Sean Dyche’s side not welcoming a single signing during the month.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There is still an opportunity to strengthen. However, the only players they can now sign are those who are free agents, released by their previous clubs before the deadline.

Everton considering Isco

Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter on Wednesday that Everton were one of the sides set for talks for Ayew. And The Times has now also suggested that the forward is on their radar.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

But The Times adds that Isco is also being considered. The Spaniard is a free agent after leaving Sevilla in December, just months after joining Jorge Sampaoli’s side.

Isco was close to joining Union Berlin in January. However, that move ultimately fell through. So he remains up for grabs.

There was a time when Isco was being linked with almost every top club in the Premier League. He was not always a regular fixture in the Real Madrid side, but his quality was undeniable.

However, the 30-year-old endured a torrid time at Sevilla. Sampaoli noted that he had great ability, but he did not meet expectations (Reuters).

Mauricio Pochettino once claimed that he was capable of ‘magic‘. But his stock has fallen considerably in recent years.

And given the wages he would probably demand, it is really hard to imagine Isco being the game-changing addition Everton desperately needed in January.