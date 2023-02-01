Romano says Everton are about to hold talks with striker











The January window may be over, but Fabrizio Romano is still bringing us transfer news, with the journalist reporting on Twitter that Everton are one of the clubs about to hold talks with Andre Ayew over a potential free transfer.

It was a miserable month for Toffees fans. The club did not welcome a single first-team signing. And Sean Dyche will therefore, have to get a tune from the squad which sits in the Premier League relegation zone.

Of course, there is still one way for Everton to make further signings. But it is unlikely to capture the imagination, with free agents obviously still available.

Everton set for Ayew talks

And it seems that Everton are looking into one deal following the deadline. According to Romano, Ayew is on his way to England for talks with two clubs, with one of the teams interested proving to be Everton.

Here is what Romano posted on social media…

It is an extremely worrying sign for Everton that they are looking into a deal for Ayew. He has not scored a Premier League since December 2017. And he recently turned 33 years of age.

He has had some success since. He did well in the Championship with Swansea. And he boasts a decent record from his time in Qatar.

However, Ayew is now into the twilight of his career. And had Everton drawn up a list of targets ahead of the window, it is hard to imagine that they would have even considered mentioning Ayew.

Ayew perhaps has the potential to make an impact at Goodison Park. If Dyche wants him, then he will obviously feel that he could make a contribution during the remaining months of the season.

But Everton cannot surely expect the fans to be at all pleased if they end up bringing Ayew in in the coming days.