Micah Richards was left so angry by what 20-year-old Leeds player did against Crystal Palace











Micah Richards was not impressed with Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter yesterday.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Richards outlined his thoughts on one incident involving the young Frenchman.

It was also going so well for Leeds yesterday up until just before half-time.

Patrick Bamford’s pinpoint header put the home side 1-0 up, and they missed several great chances before the break.

However, Crystal Palace equalised just before half-time through Marc Guehi before disaster struck.

Roy Hodgson’s side scored goal after goal after goal when the second-half started, shocking Elland Road and Javi Gracia.

With ten minutes left on the clock, Crystal Palace had just scored their fifth through Jordan Ayew.

Gracia turned to Georginio Rutter to give him some much-needed Premier League minutes.

Leeds’s record signing – who arrived from Hoffenheim for £35.5m – has struggled to make an impact since his January arrival.

Richards has admitted he was furious with Rutter during his short Leeds cameo yesterday.

It’s something he doesn’t want to see from any young forward.

Richards furious with Leeds youngster Rutter

While assessing Leeds’s performance, Richards said: “Some people call it gamesmanship but let’s have it right for what it is: cheating.

“I’ve been watching events at games in recent weeks and, as a former defender, a lot of what I have seen has left me furious.

“This tactic of attackers kicking their back legs — as Leeds striker Georginio Rutter appeared to do on Sunday — to try to win penalties is a particular source of anger.

“I can promise you that if I was playing now and someone had tried to do that to me, we would be having a quiet word in the tunnel.”

Rutter’s dive upset Richards and did nothing to help Leeds’s cause yesterday.

The game was already lost, and even if a penalty had been awarded, VAR would have likely overturned it.

All it’s done is harm his reputation in the eyes of referees going forward.

Rutter has started just once in the league since joining Leeds, and is unlikely to break into the team any time soon.

However, Gracia may need to look around the squad for inspiration to avoid a return to the Championship in the next eight games.

