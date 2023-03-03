Javi Gracia says he could unleash Leeds duo who have never started a Premier League game together











Javi Gracia has been asked about the prospect of starting Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter together for Leeds.

The pair have not started a Premier League game together yet, with their only start as a duo coming in the FA Cup win under Jesse Marsch at Accrington.

Marsch largely preferred a solo striker system, but Gracia had success at Watford with a 4-2-2-2 formation and a strike duo.

Ahead of this weekend’s game at Chelsea, Gracia said at his press conference that he could play the pair together, as well as throwing in Rodrigo and Brenden Aaronson as strike options too.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Javi Gracia says Patrick Bamford & Georginio Rutter could start together

He said: “It’s an option. Some of you ask me about it after the game, and it’s a real option to play with two players up front.

“In this case, in the last game, I am happy with the play of Georginio. I am not so happy with the goal disallowed. In my opinion it’s really soft. Even after watching (again).

“In my opinion, that circumstance can change the game. Before they scored, we had one clear chance for Weston after a good pass from Summerville.

“We wasted a big chance to get a better result. It’s a good option for us to play with two players up front; with Georginio, Patrick, Rodrigo, Aaronson, with all the attackers we have in the club.”

View Instagram Post

Leeds got a crucial win over Southampton last time out in the Premier League and played alright at Fulham in midweek but didn’t get the rub of the green.

The Whites beat Chelsea earlier this season at Elland Road, and have the chance to complete the double given how poorly Graham Potter’s side are playing.

That would be a huge result for Gracia and he would take inspiration from fellow strugglers Southampton winning at Stamford Bridge just weeks ago.