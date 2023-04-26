What Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg thinks of Ryan Mason after being handed manager role at Tottenham











Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and his Tottenham Hotspur teammates have another new manager in Ryan Mason to work with for the rest of the season.

A report from The Athletic has shared how the Dane feels about the young coach being put in charge at Spurs.

It’s been a topsy-turvy month at Tottenham, with Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini both leaving the club.

Fabio Paratici has also resigned, and the players were then forced into refunding travelling fans after a humiliating defeat to Newcastle.

Daniel Levy revealed in his latest statement that he spoke to the ‘Player Committee’ before appointing Mason.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is part of that group of leaders within the Tottenham squad, who will now be working with Ryan Mason.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s the young coach’s second temporary tenure at Spurs after taking over from Jose Mourinho.

He’ll need the whole squad to work together to keep their faint Champions League hopes alive against Manchester United on Thursday.

Hojbjerg thoughts on Tottenham boss Mason shared

The report from The Athletic suggests that Mason’s appointment will be a popular decision, ‘Mason is well-liked by the Spurs players, who find him relatable and have been impressed by the aforementioned attention to detail.

‘He is said to have the full support of the players committee of Lloris, Harry Kane, Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg that met with Levy on Monday.’

Hojbjerg’s form has dipped recently, although he’s not the only player who could be accused of that.

He’s not stepped up like many hoped he would as a leader within the Tottenham squad.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

However, he did try and inspire one teammate on Sunday by staring them out at St. James’ Park.

Hojbjerg has to prove in the next six games that he can be a leader within the Tottenham squad under Mason.

Without Rodrigo Bentancur, Hojbjerg is Tottenham’s most important midfielder.

It’s an area of the pitch that Spurs may need to upgrade in the summer, given recent performances.

Oliver Skipp continues to impress when selected, although Pape Matar Sarr will want to forget his trip to Newcastle quickly.

Although the Dane may need more support in the middle of the park, Tottenham don’t look like they can move away from a back five right now.

Show all