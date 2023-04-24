BBC pundit issues verdict on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after Tottenham loss











Jermaine Beckford has suggested that the performance of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg frustrated the life out of him on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur lost to Newcastle United.

Spurs fans cannot wait for the campaign to end. The writing had already appeared to be being put on the wall for their season. But Newcastle ensured that there was no doubt on Sunday.

Cristian Stellini’s side were demolished 6-1 on Tyneside, with most of the damage being done in the first 21 minutes.

Beckford criticises Hojbjerg after Tottenham loss

Not one single player could have any complaints if they were replaced at the stage which saw Pape Matar Sarr come off midway through the first-half.

Certainly, Beckford would have happily seen Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg replaced at that point, as he assessed his display on Match of the Day 2.

Hojbjerg is an interesting character. He certainly appears to divide the fans. But it seems that Beckford was in no doubt that he was another who failed to step up as he assessed his part in what would lead to Newcastle’s third goal.

“Hojbjerg frustrated the life out of me today, for little things like this. It’s an easy pass out wide to Perisic. No, he goes round in a circle here,” he told Match of the Day 2.

Spurs midfielder talks a big game – but failed to deliver

There have been times when Hojbjerg has looked like a brilliant signing. There are obviously times when he is up for the fight. And it manages to give the fans some belief.

However, for someone who seems prepared to talk such a big game, he never really drags the side with him when they are struggling – like a leader arguably should.

Ultimately, Hugo Lloris is not the kind of captain who gets in his teammates’ faces and demands more. Some of those on the pitch need to do that – while showing them what standards there needs to be.

Hojbjerg does plenty of the talking and gesticulating. But Tottenham fans would probably struggle to think of too many occasions where he has been the one player who has inspired his side to produce a big performance.

It would have been a real statement if Stellini had replaced the £15 million man rather than Sarr in those early stages.