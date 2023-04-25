Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was actually staring out Dejan Kulusevski vs Newcastle











Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was seen staring out teammate Dejan Kulusevski during Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Newcastle United.

That’s according to journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke, who was covering the match and speaking on The View From The Lane podcast.

Everything that could have gone wrong for Tottenham at St. James’ Park on Sunday did.

Cristian Stellini’s decision to change formation ultimately cost him this job.

The sheer scale of the defeat to Newcastle made his position untenable.

There was surprise within the squad when he was made interim manager in the first place.

His decision to go to a back four appeared to lose any faith he had from within the Spurs squad.

The players didn’t appear to have bought into his decision, and it appeared as though they weren’t even working together.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pitt-Brooke has now shared one moment in the match involving Tottenham teammates Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dejan Kulusevski.

It summed up the feeling among the squad as their season continued to implode.

Hojbjerg stared down Kulusevski during Tottenham humiliation

Talking about what he saw at St. James’ Park, Pitt-Brooke said: “There was a moment where, I don’t know if this was caught on the cameras or not towards the end of the first-half, where maybe [Joe] Willock or Joelinton ran past Kulusevski.

“Newcastle won a corner, and Hojbjerg’s response to this was basically just to stare out Kulusevski in an aggressive way for a good 20 seconds to make Kulusevski feel uncomfortable.

“I’ve never been a professional footballer, I don’t know how professional footballers interact with each other on the pitch.

“It struck me that he was just trying to make Kulusevski feel bad for something that was obviously a very collective failure.”

The £110,000-a-week forward hasn’t had the best few months at Tottenham.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

His form has suffered recently, and the Swede hasn’t been able to hit the heights he showed he was capable of last season.

However, that doesn’t excuse Hojbjerg staring out Kulusevski when Tottenham were in a world of trouble.

The Danish midfielder didn’t exactly cover himself in glory either against Newcastle.

It’s now Ryan Mason’s responsibility to save Tottenham’s season.

His first task is to defeat a Manchester United side to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Show all