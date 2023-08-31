After Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but there’s some good news for Liverpool fans.

The Reds have already lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi clubs, while Roberto Firmino also moved there after deciding against extending his stay at Anfield. If reports are to be believed, Salah and Konate, along with Joe Gomez, are being targetted now.

Journalist Lewis Steele shared the latest on The Daily Mail.

What people close to Ibrahima Konate are now saying about leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia

Ibrahima Konate has been an unbelievable player for Liverpool since he joined them from RB Leipzig.

The Frenchman has formed a solid partnership at the back alongside Virgil van Dijk, and he is one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players.

Liverpool could do with a new centre-back themselves before the window shuts tomorrow night, but the last thing they need is the prospect of losing one of their own.

Rumours emerged that Saudi giants Al-Ittihad, who also want Salah, sounded out Konate about a big-money move this summer to the King Abdullah Sports City.

However, Steele has revealed that people close to the French defender are playing those rumours down.

He said: “Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have both also been linked to the Saudi Pro League, which is my most-used phrase this summer. We understand no official contact for Konate has been made and the player would not want to leave Liverpool. He is well-liked in the dressing room and said to be one of the ‘class clowns’.

“Those close to the Frenchman say that reports linking him away are exaggerated and not one for Liverpool fans to worry about.”

TBR View:

That is a big relief, isn’t it?

Liverpool fans and clubs in Saudi have a complicated relationship following their fairly public pursuit of Mohamed Salah over the last few days.

Reds supporters just don’t want to see the Egyptian leave, and we’re sure they have the same opinion on Ibu Konate, who is a fan favourite at Anfield.

We think there’s no way Konate will leave Liverpool anytime soon.