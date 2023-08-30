After moving for Mohamed Salah already, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad have ‘sounded out’ Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate over a possible summer move.

That’s according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who claims Konate is happy at Liverpool and wants to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool have already seen two key players depart for the Middle East this summer as both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho completed moves away from the club last month.

The Reds are currently fending off interest from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah too, after the Saudi outfit snapped up Fabinho.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims sources at Liverpool have insisted that Salah is not for sale this summer.

And it seems Al-Ittihad have also attempted to lure Ibrahima Konate to the Middle East.

Al Ittihad have tried to sign Konate

Hawkins took to X on Wednesday morning and claimed Konate has also been ‘sounded out’ by Al-Ittihad.

It comes after the Saudi giants have already snapped up Fabinho and are actively trying to sign Salah.

This move seems to be a non-starter as Konate is happy at Liverpool and wants to stay at Anfield.

But even if the £36 million defender was tempted by a big-money move, the Reds would be in no mood to sell.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp is already short at centre-back as last weekend’s win at Newcastle highlighted.

Liverpool have also failed to bring in a central defender so far this summer and selling Konate would make little sense.

Nevertheless, it seems the player has no desire to move and that will be good news for Liverpool as they bid to keep hold of Salah.