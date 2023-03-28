What one of Julian Nagelsmann's close friends is now saying about him taking the Tottenham job











Julian Nagelsmann’s close friend Ernst Tanner has admitted that he has doubts over the German taking the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday evening in the wake of his explosive outburst following the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Spurs have announced that Cristian Stellini will take charge as acting head coach until the end of the season, with Ryan Mason as his assistant.

But the north Londoners will be eying possible candidates to take over from the Italian ahead of next season and Julian Nagelsmann has been heavily linked with the role. Indeed, The Daily Mail reports that Nagelsmann is Tottenham’s top target to replace Conte.

The 35-year-old was surprisingly relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich last week after a near-flawless record on the pitch.

But one of his old youth coaches, Ernst Tanner, is unsure whether the former Bayern man would be open to joining Spurs.

Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Bongarts/Getty Images

Tanner on Nagelsmann to Tottenham

Speaking to German outlet Sport1, Tanner said that he and Nagelsmann have ‘known and trusted each other for 20 years’.

Tanner knows Nagelsmann from their time together at 1860 Munich and while he feels that England is the next ‘logical’ step for the German boss, he has doubts over him taking the Tottenham job.

“Real [Madrid] will certainly be an option again, but in terms of language and his interests, I see England as the next and logical step,” Tanner said.

“Whether it has to be Tottenham in all haste and haste, I dare to doubt.”

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Spurs will certainly face a tough task in convincing Nagelsmann to take over from Conte, especially after the way their last three managerial appointments have ended.

But there seems to be some hope from Tottenham’s end that Nagelsmann is willing to enter talks, which is a positive start.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the German coach is looking for a ‘very good’ project after his surprise Bayern exit.

Spurs have been anything but a ‘good’ project over the past few years, but they will hope that the right managerial appointment will change that.

