Fabrizio Romano shares latest update about Julian Nagelsmann to Tottenham











Fabrizio Romano has shared what Julian Nagelsmann will be looking for in his next job, after he’s been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs announced that Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual consent last night after a week of speculation surrounding his future in north London.

The Italian launched a stunning attack on Tottenham’s players nine days ago after the 3-3 draw at Southampton, which ultimately led to his departure.

Tottenham will now be lining up his replacement ahead of the summer, with Cristian Stellini to take charge as acting head coach until the end of the season.

One name that has been heavily linked with a move to north London is Julian Nagelsmann – who was sacked by Bayern Munich last week.

Indeed, Spurs are reportedly set to seek talks with Nagelsmann after his surprise Bayern exit. Now, Romano claims that the German manager is going to bide his time and wait for a ‘very good project’.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano explained what assurances Nagelsmann will seek before taking his next job in management after being ‘shocked’ at his Bayern sacking.

“He doesn’t want to miss the next step,” the transfer insider said. “For him it’s crucial to have a project, it’s not just about the money, the contract – he wants to see a project, a vision.

“He wants to have an influence and also a good relationship with the board. This is really crucial for Julian Nagelsmann after what happened at Bayern and so, this is why at the moment we have a lot of stories.

“But from my understanding, Nagelsmann will take some time and then will make a decision on when he will be ready to return to coaching.

“If it will be now, or at the end of the season. But for sure, Nagelsmann is going to wait for a very good project and not just for money.”

Nagelsmann seems like the ideal fit for Spurs as he’s renowned for developing younger players and playing an exciting brand of football.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Daniel Levy can convince him to join Tottenham.

Spurs haven’t exactly been a stable club since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked back in 2019. They’ve hired three permanent managers in Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, with none of them lasting a full season in charge.

That could be down to them not being the right fit for the club, but that may alarm the likes of Nagelsmann, who is seemingly looking for a stable project after his surprise Bayern exit.

Tottenham will be hoping that a new face in the dugout can get the club back on track, but they will face a tough task in convincing someone like Nagelsmann to take over from Conte next season.

