What Moises Caicedo has done now to potentially force a move to Arsenal - journalist











Although the imminent transfer of Jorginho to Arsenal has led to people assuming that a deal for Moises Caicedo is off, the Brighton and Hove Albion star doesn’t seem to have lost all hope yet.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have been trying to sign the Ecuador international for a while now. He has been their top target, but Brighton have refused to budge on their stance that he is not for sale.

With just a few hours left in the window, Caicedo appears to have taken matters into his own hands.

Arsenal‘s first two bids for Moises Caicedo were worth £60 million and £70 million respectively (Sky Sports).

Both of those bids were turned down, and with time running out, it’s looking more and more likely that the Ecuadorian will stay at the Amex for another six months.

Caicedo clearly does not want that, and after publicly posting his transfer request, he has now apparently left Brighton and travelled to London with the hope of something happening before the window shuts tonight.

That’s according to journalist Jacque Talbot, who claimed on GiveMeSport that although other media outlets have claimed that there’s no deal in place, he has heard otherwise.

He said: “I’ve heard that he’s traveled to London on deadline day – he’s in London.

“Obviously it’s been briefed elsewhere, and especially to Brighton reporters, that there’s no deal in place. That’s not our information. We’re aware of that but it’s not what I’ve heard.”

Talbot made an interesting claim earlier today

There has been little to no new news regarding Caicedo since it was revealed that Arsenal have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Jorginho.

Talbot, however, is still adamant that a deal could happen – he has been the same since this morning when he claimed that Arsenal and Brighton have reached an agreement for a club-record fee.

He tweeted earlier today: “It’s my understanding Arsenal have lodged a third bid for Moisés Caicedo, a club-record. Huge single payment as one lump sum. Deal’s been agreed!

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming hours.

