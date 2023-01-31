Arsenal have agreed deal for Moises Caicedo after third bid - journalist











Journalist Jacque Talbot has reported on Twitter that Arsenal have now agreed a deal for Moises Caicedo after making a huge third bid for the Brighton star.

Caicedo appears to be the clear top target for the Gunners heading into the final hours of the January transfer window. As reported by The Athletic, Arsenal have already made two bids for the Ecuadorian, including an offer worth £70 million.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Brighton have dug their heels in and suggested that the 21-year-old is not going anywhere. However, it seems that the deadlock has now been broken.

Arsenal agree deal for Caicedo

In fact, Talbot has reported on Twitter that Arsenal have now made a club-record bid for Caicedo. And a deal for the youngster has been agreed between the two clubs.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Here is what Talbot posted on social media this morning…

It’s my understanding Arsenal have lodged a third bid for Moisés Caicedo, a club-record. Huge single payment as one lump sum. Deal’s been agreed. https://t.co/n4knYsPxzq — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 31, 2023

It would be amazing for Arsenal to round off the window with a move for Caicedo. He has been a revelation in the Premier League this season. He has really stepped up following the departure of Yves Bissouma in he summer.

The Gunners need another midfielder before the deadline passes. And after speculation that they may make a move for Jorginho, it appears that they are about to get the name at the top of their wishlist.