What Leeds United plan to do with Georginio Rutter this summer after relegation











Leeds United have already decided their plans for club-record signing Georginio Rutter this summer.

A report from The Athletic has shared what the club intend to do with their current playing squad.

Relegation to the Championship was confirmed on Sunday after a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a disappointing performance not fitting for a team fighting to stay in the Premier League.

They made a Spurs team who have slumped since Antonio Conte’s sacking look quite impressive.

Leeds had plenty of chances but as has been their problem all season, couldn’t find the back of the net.

Sam Allardyce turned to Georginio Rutter just before the hour mark to try and help them score the goals they desperately needed.

The £35.5m striker had gone 12 games without finding the back of the net since signing in January.

That tally increased to 13 at full-time, although he did record his first assist for Jack Harrison’s consolation goal.

Leeds have now already made their decision on what to do with Rutter this summer.

The 21-year-old has a big future ahead of him but needs to discover his best form quickly to avoid his confidence hitting rock bottom.

Leeds already have summer plans for Rutter

The report from The Athletic suggests that Rutter’s value is unlikely to have increased in the past few months.

This is hardly a surprise, and his short time at the club would make a move in the upcoming transfer window a bizarre choice.

They suggest that although he’s a very expensive player for the second tier, Leeds intend to hold onto Rutter this summer.

A season away from the spotlight in the Championship might be just what Rutter needs.

There have been question marks over why Leeds signed him in the first place and his work on the training ground.

However, Leeds are in a position where they have to back Rutter given their investment in the young Frenchman.

A new managed might be able to get the best out of the 21-year-old.

He’ll be hoping spending more time at the club will help him better adjust to life in England.

