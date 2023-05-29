Lee Bowyer says £35k-a-week Leeds United man isn’t doing the right things in training











Lee Bowyer has suggested that Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter has failed to impress in training since joining in January.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (29/5 9:41am), Bowyer was assessing the state of the club after relegation was confirmed yesterday.

All eyes were on Sam Allardyce’s team selection an hour before kick-off.

Patrick Bamford’s fitness was in doubt and he failed to make the matchday squad.

Thankfully, top scorer Rodrigo Moreno was available to play and managed to last the full 90 minutes.

Leeds were 1-0 down at half-time and immediately conceded after the break.

Needing goals, Leeds turned to Brenden Aaronson, Junior Firpo and Georginio Rutter after an hour.

Jack Harrison quickly scored to make things interesting, but it turned out to be just a consolation goal.

Rutter once again failed to make an impact on the game and Bowyer has questioned what he’s been doing in training.

The club-record signing has barely been seen since his move in January and will now have to prove his worth in the Championship.

Bowyer worried about Rutter in Leeds training

Asked about what he’s made of Leeds’s signings this season, Bowyer said: “Yeah they haven’t worked, that’s plain to see.

“The squad didn’t look strong enough, and the season why that lad [Rutter] hasn’t been playing, and he’s only played one game is because he obviously isn’t doing the right things in training every day.

“Otherwise, he would have been playing because they’ve spent a lot of money and it’s not worked out.

“You have to look at the recruitment side as a club and it’s gone wrong.”

The £35,000-a-week striker has had a rough time since arriving at Elland Road.

He was a Jesse Marsch signing but only got to work with the American for a couple of weeks before he was sacked.

The 21-year-old is renowned among many team’s recruitment departments and potentially has a bright future.

However, Leeds deciding to spent such a huge fee on a player who wasn’t ready to immediately contribute to their survival has been widely questioned.

Bowyer wonders whether Rutter has shown how well he can play in training so far.

He needs to make more of an impact at Leeds next season to help them return to the top flight.

